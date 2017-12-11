Conte insists Chelsea’s target is to finish in the top 4

Manchester City grabbed another three points after registering a win in the Manchester derby courtesy goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.
Meanwhile, Chelsea succumbed to their fourth loss this season after Marko Arnautovic’s early goal on Saturday secured David Moyes his first victory as West Ham United manager.
Conte now believes that it is basically impossible to catch the league leaders and the Blues’ target for the season would be a top 4 finish.
“There’s a problem in this league,” said Conte. “There are six top teams and there are only four places for the Champions League and two places for the Europa League.
“You have targets, also if Manchester City has many points over you, you have an important target to try to get into the top four and play in the Champions League. Don’t forget, two years ago Chelsea missed this target, last season we didn’t play European games.”