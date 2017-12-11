Blog Columns General Football News Conte insists Chelsea’s target is to finish in the top 4

Conte insists Chelsea’s target is to finish in the top 4

11 December, 2017 Chelsea, General Football News

Manchester City grabbed another three points after registering a win in the Manchester derby courtesy goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.

Meanwhile, Chelsea succumbed to their fourth loss this season after Marko Arnautovic’s early goal on Saturday secured David Moyes his first victory as West Ham United manager.

Conte now believes that it is basically impossible to catch the league leaders and the Blues’ target for the season would be a top 4 finish.

“There’s a problem in this league,” said Conte. “There are six top teams and there are only four places for the Champions League and two places for the Europa League.

“You have targets, also if Manchester City has many points over you, you have an important target to try to get into the top four and play in the Champions League. Don’t forget, two years ago Chelsea missed this target, last season we didn’t play European games.”

 Conte spoke about his team needing to make improvements in front of goal.
“We shot 19 times, but we didn’t score,” said Conte. “For sure, we have to improve our finishing and be more clinical. We must learn to be more clinical then to rest and recover more energy because it is not simple to play every three days.”
Chelsea face Huddersfield, Southampton, Everton, Brighton and Stoke City in their next five Premier League matches and would hope to pick up all fifteen points from these fixtures.
On This Day in Football: Battle of Britain, Arsenal play their first ever game

About The Author

Aakriti

Get in touch on Twitter - @Aakriti1