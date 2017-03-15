Chelsea confident of signing Romelu Lukaku this summer

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has informed the club that he does not intend to sign a new deal with them.
The Belgian was in talks with the Merseyside outfit regarding a new deal which would have made him their highest ever earner.
Daily Mirror are reporting that Lukaku wants to play Champions League football next season and would welcome a transfer in the summer. The report also claims that Premier League leaders Chelsea are confident of bringing him back to Stamford Bridge.
The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG and Juventus are interested in signing the player as well.
Chelsea tried to sign the player last summer, but Everton turned down a £57 million bid from the Blues.
The Toffees were willing to offer him a lucrative new five-year contract worth £140,000-a-week. However, Lukaku will only consider the offer if there is a release clause of £70 million included.
The 23-year-old joined Everton in a £28m move from Stamford Bridge to Merseyside three years ago. Since then, the Belgian has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Lukaku has scored 65 goals in his last three seasons with Everton. This season the Belgian has bagged 20 goals in 29 games so far.
Daily Mirror are reporting that Lukaku has just two years left on his current deal and that is likely to force Everton’s hand this summer. The Toffees might consider a sale if the player does not change his mind and agrees to an extension.