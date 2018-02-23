Blog Columns Site News Celtic fans react to Dorus de Vries display on Twitter

23 February, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Celtic bowed out of the Europa League after losing 3-0 against Zenit Saint Petersburg on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers’s side won the first leg at Celtic Park 1-0, and were expected to put up a strong fight in Russia. However, the Bhoys were throughly outplayed, with the visitors failing to create enough clear cut chances.

As was the case during Celtic’s Champions League campaign, it is the fragile defence that has once again let the team down.

The defenders made some basic positional errors that is simply unacceptable at this level of competition, and they weren’t helped by the fact that goalkeeper Dorus de Vries failed to exude confidence from behind.

The 37-year-old keeper who joined the Bhoys in 2016 from Nottingham Forest started the game in the absence of the injured Craig Gordon. And he made some huge blunders, that involved failing to judge the movement of the ball from long distance for the second goal.

Celtic fans took to social networking site Twitter to criticise his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

