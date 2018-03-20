Bayern ‘close the possibility’ of Manchester United signing Lewandowski

Bayern Munich will ‘close the possibility’ of selling striker Robert Lewandowski to Manchester United or Real Madrid, reports AS.
German publication Kicker refuted claims that a deal was agreed between Bayern and Real, after Los Blancos were reported to have spoken to the Polish international behind Bayern’s back.
The two European giants have a positive relationship that Real wouldn’t want to jeopardise, so they may not make an approach for Lewandowski this summer.
Real president Florentino Perez has held talks with Bayern Munich counterpart Karlheinz Rummenigge to assure him there has been no conversations between the Spanish club and Lewandowski’s agent.
Manchester United were linked with the 29-year-old before he made the switch to the Allianz Arena, but further reports suggest Bayern are planning to keep the centre-forward until his contract expires in 2021.
It’s a big blow for both United and Real, as Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers in the continent, scoring more than 140 goals in over 180 games for Bayern since leaving Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
The £197k-per-week striker has won three Bundesliga titles, two DFL-Supercups and one DFB-Pokal at Bayern. Jupp Heynckes’ side are currently top of the table, 17 points clear of second-placed Schalke 04 after 27 games.
Stats from Transfermarkt.