Aston Villa vs Derby: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Key Stats

Aston Villa vs Derby Prediction, Preview & Key Stats ahead of this weekend’s Championship fixture.
Aston Villa vs Derby
Championship 2016/17
25th February, 15:00 pm BST
Villa Park, Birmingham
How to follow: BBC local radio
Aston Villa were once play-off hopefuls after Steve Bruce sparked an immediate improvement when he took charge of the club. However, Villa have fallen into their old habits again.
The Villans have failed to win a single game in 2017, despite making investments in the January transfer window. They are 17th in the Championship, and are only six points above the relegation zone.
Bruce is under serious pressure at Villa Park, and many fans are calling for him to be sacked. They have lost their last five games in the Championship, and unless the result improves, it is hard to see Villa sticking with Bruce for long.
Scott Hogan, the new January signing, was stretchered off against Newcastle on Monday with an ankle injury. He could be out for at least four weeks.
Gabby Agbonlahor is also absent, while Ritchie De Laet is unlikely to play again this season.
Aston Villa predicted starting XI: Johnstone, Hutton, Chester, Elphick, Taylor, Jedinak, Lansbury, Adomah, Hourihane, Grealish, Kodjia
Derby are comfortably placed at 11th in the Championship, but their recent form is a huge worry.
The Rams are winless in their last four matches, losing two of them. They are heading into the match on the back of a 0-0 draw with Burton.
Chris Baird is set to be available for selection after missing Tuesday night’s draw with Burton through illness. Craig Bryson and Johnny Russell are in contention after recent injuries.
Derby predicted starting XI: Carson, Lowe, Pearce, Keogh, Christie, Butterfield, Sart, Hughes, Anya, Bent, Ince.
ASTON VILLA VS DERBY KEY STATS
4 – Derby have failed to win their last four games in the Championship.
5 – Aston Villa have lost their last five matches in the Championship.
10 – Aston Villa have not won in their last 10 games in all competitions.
Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Derby