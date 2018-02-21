Blog Competitions English Championship Aston Villa fans react to Josh Onomah’s performance on Twitter

21 February, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Tottenham

Aston Villa managed a 1-1 draw against Preston North End in the Championship clash at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

Preston looked poised for victory when Tom Barkhuizen scored a brilliant goal in the 37th minute. Villa responded well after the break, and got the equaliser through Lewis Grabban.

Once again, Villa badly missed the guile and creativity of Jack Grealish who missed out through injury. In his place, Tottenham owned Josh Onomah was selected in the starting line-up.

The England U-21 international failed to make a strong impact against Fulham, and therefore many expected him to put in a fine performance against Preston to justify his potential.

He had 68 touches during the match and attempted two key passes. He also made six tackles in the game, according to whoscored.com.

However, it seems Villa fans are still not impressed with Onomah, with many doubting his work ethic and commitment.

He is a highly talented player who has come through the academy system at Spurs, but his recent performances show that he needs to work hard to win over the Villa fans.

