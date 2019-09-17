West Ham midfielder Declan Rice comments on Villa Park atmosphere

West Ham missed the opportunity to go third in the Premier League table after they managed a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Monday at Villa Park.
While the Hammers enjoyed better possession, they managed only one shot on target. Manuel Pellegrini’s side finished the game with 10 men as Arthur Masuaku was dismissed with 23 minutes left after picking up two bookings.
After the match, the Hammers midfielder Declan Rice took to social networking site Twitter where he shared his opinion about the game. He also replied to a fan, where he described the Villa Park atmosphere as ‘brilliant’, and praised the ‘passionate’ Villa supporters.
Thank you. Got to say, stadium atmosphere was brilliant. Great set of fans. Passionate👍 https://t.co/GzEjomNuKf
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) September 16, 2019
John McGinn was superb for Villa as he forced Lukasz Fabianski into making two saves. Both the sides fought hard for victory towards the end, with penalty shouts at both ends, but neither of the side could find the clinical touch.
The visitors had more chances, but the best chance of the game fell to Wesley who headed wide from about six yards out.
Rice is spot on with his assessment. Villa Park is an iconic ground and is known for producing an electrifying atmosphere. Villa fans are very passionate about their club and players, and it is good to see that Rice has positive things to say about them.