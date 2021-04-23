West Ham keeping tabs on Alphonse Areola

West Ham United are looking to sign French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, according to a report by the Express.

Areola came through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, and has since made over 100 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. He has had several loan spells, including one at Real Madrid during their title-winning season of 2019/20.

His displays over the last nine years have earned him three caps for the France national team, serving as Hugo Lloris’ understudy during their triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign.

This year, he has been the number one choice at relegation strugglers Fulham. Despite their league position, the Frenchman has impressed between the sticks, keeping ten clean sheets.

The Express claims that West Ham United will make a move for the 28-year-old should Fulham be relegated this season.

It is believed that the Whites have an option to buy the goalkeeper. However, it is difficult to see a player of Areola’s pedigree accept a move to the Championship.

West Ham would give him the option of staying in the top flight, and possibly Champions League football. The Hammers have silenced many doubters this season and currently reside in fifth place, outside the top four on goal difference.

David Moyes’ men have had some difficulty at the back. They have conceded 42 goals in their 32 Premier League games – only Leeds United have shipped more in the top half.

A younger goalkeeper is also needed at the London Stadium. Regular first choice Lukasz Fabianski just turned 35, while back up choices Darren Randolph and David Martin are 33 and 35 respectively.

West Ham have been looking for a new stopper. QPR’s Seny Dieng has been linked, as well as Leeds’ Illan Meslier and Bologna’s Lukasz Skorupski.

