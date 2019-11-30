Villa should sign Morelos to strengthen attack

Wesley is struggling to adapt at Aston Villa after joining from Club Brugge over the summer and could be replaced in the January transfer window. The Villans are unlikely to offload Wesley so soon after signing him, but they could look to add competition in attack.
Alfredo Morelos is one of many strikers on their shortlist, having scored 24 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season, but he won’t come cheap. Wayne Veysey of the Football Insider revealed earlier in November that Rangers are asking for £25m for Morelos, so Villa may have to break their transfer record for the second time in six months.
Wesley isn’t cutting it so far. The 23-year-old has scored just four goals in 13 appearances and hasn’t netted in his last five games. He’s been reduced to one or less shots in three of his last four league outings too. The Brazilian international has also created just two chances in five games, so it’s clear he’s not having much an impact.
Keinan Davis is meant to be backup for Wesley, but he’s racked up only 296 minutes of playing time and hasn’t found the back of the net in the league. Morelos would be a significant upgrade on Villa’s current attacking options, but it’s unknown if they’ll make an official approach.
Stats from Transfermarkt.