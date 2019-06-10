Villa should sign Gibbs

Dean Smith could look to sign another left-back this summer to add some much-needed strength in depth. Aston Villa have Neil Taylor at their disposal but no obvious backup waiting in the wings which could see them scour the transfer market for the right defender.
Kieran Gibbs of West Bromwich Albion would be a shrewd acquisition, but whether he’s on their radar remains to be seen.
The £55k-per-week fullback has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and Fenerbahce this summer and could be open to returning to the Premier League after Albion lost out in the Championship playoffs. Gibbs joined the Baggies from Arsenal in 2017, suffered relegated in his first season at the Hawthorns and failed to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.
The 29-year-old has made 74 appearances in all competitions for West Brom, scoring and creating 11 goals. Despite Villa and Albion being Midlands rivals, the clubs have agreed a number of deals together in recent years – Joleon Lescott (West Brom to Villa in 2015), James Chester (West Brom to Villa in 2016).
Gibbs has two years left on his deal at the Hawthorns, but his next move could be his last and he may want to be see his career out at the highest possible level.
With a £3m valuation, Villa won’t have to break the bank to sign him and would be strengthening their squad with a former Arsenal defender that has Champions League pedigree, won the FA Cup on three occasions and has played for England.
