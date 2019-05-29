Villa should sign Baines

Aston Villa need another left-back as Neil Taylor is Dean Smith’s only natural option in the squad. The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout the season and could benefit from some healthy competition for his starting place.
The Villans have a number of positions to strengthen this summer so getting value in the market wherever possible is key. Leighton Baines on a free transfer might be a good place to start.
The 34-year-old is out of contract in the coming months and could be on his way out of Everton after 12 years. Baines has made 411 appearances, scoring and creating 105 goals, but he’s been on the periphery in the last 12 months.
This season, Baines has made just six Premier League appearances, the last of which came against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 2, 2019. The left-back is out of favour at Everton, but he still has value in the top-flight as he’s only been on the losing team once.
Everton may not see the value in handing Baines a new deal if he’s to spent the season on the bench, but Villa should certainly considering bringing him to the Midlands on a short-term deal.
Baines has a wealth of experience that should benefit the club and he’s worthy backup to Taylor. One stumbling block might be his £70k-per-week wages, but he’d be saving Villa a transfer fee.
