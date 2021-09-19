VfB Stuttgart takes on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this week and the home side will be looking to bounce back with a positive result.

Stuttgart have picked up just four points from four league games and they will be looking to get back to winning ways here.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed Bayer Leverkusen were beaten by Borussia Dortmund in a 4-3 thriller last time out and they will be looking to climb further up the table with a win here.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Stuttgart have a massive injury list heading into this weekend’s game.

Lilian Egloff, Naouirou Ahamada, Momo Cisse, Mohamed Sankoh, Sasa Kalajdzic, Silas Wamangituka and Chris Führich are all sidelined with injuries.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will be without the services of Edmond Tapsoba, Timothy Fosu-Mensah Julian Baumgartlinger and Daley Sinkgraven due to injuries

VfB Stuttgart: Muller; Kempf, Karazor, Mavropanos; Mangala, Klement, Endo, Massimo, Sosa; Klimowicz; Marmoush

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Frimpong, Tah, Kossounou, Bakker; Palacios, Aranguiz; Diaby, Wirtz, Paulinho; Schick

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen form guide

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last three league games and they have a wretched head to head record against Bayer Leverkusen as well.

Leverkusen have picked up eight wins in their last ten meetings against Stuttgart across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the visitors were beaten by Dortmund in their last outing but they bounced back with a narrow win over Ferencvaros in the Europa League during the midweek.

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting odds

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

The home side have a number of injury issues and they will be forced to field a weakened lineup here.

They will be up against a free-scoring Leverkusen side that has scored at least three goals in their last three league games.

An away win is definitely on the cards here.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen to win.

