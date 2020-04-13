SL View: Tottenham Hotspur star ‘considering his future’? Claptrap

Tanguy Ndombele is ‘considering his future’ at Tottenham Hotspur after being asked to go out jogging by manager Jose Mourinho.
Where to start with this one? Well, this story was on the Daily Heil website, so it probably needs treating with a pinch of salt like the rest of the content on there.
They claimed, albeit with a nod to L’Equipe, that Mourinho had ‘knocked on Ndombele’s front door’ and asked the 23-year-old to join him for a run.
However, according to football365.com, who are eminently far more reliable than the Daily Sieg Heil, the Spurs boss used the intercom at Ndombele’s house to communicate with him.
So, did he knock? Or did he press a button on an intercom? Straight away we have a discrepancy in the story. And that’s before we get into the juicy bit of this.
Ndombele is ‘considering his future’ because Mourinho asked him to go for a run? Really?
Are we really suggesting that a professional footballer is that gullible that he couldn’t possibly have just said no?
The Frenchman is said to be upset because he was asked to defy social distancing instructions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Effectively the Daily Heil are suggesting Ndombele is a total simpleton. Isn’t that nice of them?
The reality is that Ndombele went out willingly and was quite happy to get a bit of fresh air.
It’s a sad state of affairs when unscrupulous media outlets like the Daily Heil peddle such obvious clickbait.