Tottenham reportedly quoted eye-watering Adama Traore fee

Tottenham have been told to pay £45 million for Wolves winger Adama Traore according to a report from the Daily Mail.

That fee seems to be quite simply outrageous considering Traore’s awful numbers over the past few years at Molineux.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is believed to be a big fan of the former Barcelona attacker.

And the Portuguese will obviously want to bring in more quality competition and cover for Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son this summer.

The Daily Mail reckons that is how much it will take for Spurs to bring the powerful, pacy winger to north London this summer.

If Daniel Levy agrees to those demands, however, he would arguably be making his worst ever signing during his spell in charge of running the club.

Traore would become Tottenham’s second most expensive signing of all-time. How on earth can Spurs justify that, however?

He racked up just two goals and three assists in 37 Premier League games last season.

Traore has bagged just 10 goals and 18 assists in 131 games for Wolves. That makes for pretty grim reading.

Sure, he is incredibly explosive and frightening for opposing defenders when running at Pace. But surely Tottenham should be looking to sign a player with a better end product for that kind of money this summer.

Daniel Levy is known for being extremely frugal with money. So it would be a massive shock if he did end up investing £45 million in Adama, regardless of how much Nuno rates him.

If Spurs did sign Traore from Wolves, it could end up being one of the worst pieces of business ever conducted by Levy.

And because of that, we just can’t see this one happening.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt