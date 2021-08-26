Tottenham interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be keen on signing the American midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus.

Apparently, the Italian outfit are open to selling the player and replacing him with Axel Witsel from Borussia Dortmund.

As per Gianluca di Marzio, Tottenham director Fabio Paratici has been a long-term admirer of the player and he was the one who brought the former Bundesliga midfielder to Juventus.

It is hardly surprising that Paratici is keen on signing the player for his new club now.

Spurs could definitely use more depth in the central midfield and McKennie could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them.

The likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko have been linked with moves away from the London club and McKennie would be a superb alternative.

Meanwhile, the Independent claims that a deal may be possible for a fee of around £40m, and Spurs have already held talks with the Italian club regarding a summer move for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old was rated as one of the finest young talents in Bundesliga before his move to Juventus and he has the potential to develop into a quality first-team player for Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League club can agree on a fee with Juventus in the remaining days of the transfer window.

A move to the Premier League could represent an exciting new challenge for McKennie and he could thrive alongside quality midfielders like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this season.

