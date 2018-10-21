Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Jack Grealish transfer link

21 October, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, English Premier League, Tottenham


According to reports from the Express, Tottenham Hotspur will reignite their interest in signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Spurs tried to sign Grealish in the summer, but the move failed to materialise in the end. Grealish went on to commit his future at the club by signing a new contract last month.

The 23-year-old is a highly rated midfielder and is arguably one of the best players in the Championship. He brings a lot more to the game than just scoring goals and providing assists, and one can understand why Pochettino is so keen on signing him.

It is hard to see Villa parting ways with their key man during the middle of the season, when in all probability they will be aiming for promotion under new boss Dean Smith.

What do the Spurs fans want? Well, Grealish hasn’t been at his best this season, and has managed only one assist so far, with no goal to his name. Some Spurs fans feel that he is not the player the club should be targeting in January.

