Tony Cascarino says Sam Allardyce will do a better job than Mikel Arteta

Popular football pundit, Tony Cascarino has suggested that Sam Allardyce would do a better job at Arsenal than Mikel Arteta.

The former Chelsea player has claimed on talkSPORT today that Allardyce would make Arsenal a better team. According to him, Allardyce did a good job at West Bromwich Albion and made them better defensively.

Jamie O’Hara, who is also a popular pundit at talkSPORT, has responded to the post shared by the radio station on Twitter, saying – “Come on guys we’re better than this.”

Come on guys we’re better than this — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) September 5, 2021

SportsLens View

Allardyce is a vastly experienced manager who has earned a reputation for himself in saving teams from getting relegated.

However, his old-school style of football and antediluvian tactics have been criticised by the fans and media, with popular opinion running that he is out of sync with how football has evolved in the past decade.

Arteta is under immense pressure at Arsenal after a nightmare start to the season.

This summer, he has been backed heavily in the transfer market with Arsenal bolstering several areas of the pitch. No excuse will be enough if Arsenal fail to deliver on the pitch.

So far, the Gunners have lost all three of their opening Premier League games, conceding as many as nine goals.

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, has suggested that he is confident Arteta will turn it around when he gets all of his key players back from injuries.

The Gunners are rock bottom in the Premier League and they need to bounce back to winning ways at the earliest. They face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Read: Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman injury