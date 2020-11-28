Tammy Abraham responds to Aston Villa tweet about Nottingham Forest game

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has responded to Aston Villa’s post on Twitter about a match against Nottingham Forest back in 2018.

On November 28, 2020, Villa played out a 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in the Championship.





Abraham was then on loan at the Villans from Chelsea, and the England international striker was superb on the day.

The 23-year-old scored as many as four goals, finding the back of the Forest net in the 11th, 14th, 36th (penalty) and 71st minute.

Villa have posted a video from that game today on Twitter, and Abraham has responded to it.

Felt like only yesterday! 😅🤯 — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) November 28, 2020

Tammy Abraham’s Aston Villa spell

Abraham spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Villa from Chelsea and played an important role in Dean Smith’s side clinching promotion to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old striker scored 26 goals and provided three assists in 40 Championship games for the Villans in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Doing well at Chelsea

Abraham’s impressive performances at Villa saw him get the chance at Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard.

The 23-year-old has been superb for the Blues since he has been playing in the first-team squad and has established himself as an important player for the London club.

The youngster made 25 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea last season, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in the process.

The striker also scored three goals and provided one assist in eight Champions League games for the Blues last season.

So far this season, Abraham has made five starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

The youngster has also scored one goal and provided one assist in 143 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues this campaign.