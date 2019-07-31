Strahinja Pavlovic comments on Celtic interest

Strahinja Pavlovic has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer.
Neil Lennon personally travelled to watch the 18-year-old defender in action earlier this summer and it will be interesting to see if the Hoops sign him.
The Scottish giants certainly have the finances to pull the deal off. Celtic have signed talented young players and developed them into stars over the years and Pavlovic could be a similar project for them.
The player seems keen on the ideal and it will be interesting to see what happens.
Pavlovic has been quoted by Daily Record claiming that the interest from Celtic is quite flattering but he is concentrating on Partizan right now.
He said: “I was flattered when I heard about Celtic watching me in Wales. But for me I have to only concentrate on my immediate future and that’s at Partizan.”
It remains to be seen whether the Scottish outfit will submit a bid for the player in the coming weeks.
He could be a good squad option for Lennon next season and then develop into a starter. It would be as solid long term investment for Celtic.
There is no doubt that Pavlovic has the talent to make it at the Scottish club. The 18-year-old managed to impress in the Europa League earlier and he can surely make the step up to the Scottish Premier League.