Sam Allardyce says Aston Villa star Jack Grealish should be in England’s Euro squad

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is gradually starting to hit the ground running upon his side’s return to the English Premier League, and has been widely tipped to make Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for next summer’s European Championship.
The 24-year-old has two goals and three assists to his name in 10 top-flight games this term and has been one of Villa’s most important players.
Grealish picked up a knock after weekend’s loss to Manchester City, and while that could prevent him from making England’s squad for next month’s qualifiers, former Three Lions boss Sam Allardyce wouldn’t hesitate to select him for the tournament.
Of the 15 English players plying their trades in the Premier League in contention for a berth in the 23-man squad, Big Sam believes the Villa star deserves a spot.
“We talk about English players can’t open the door in the final third, and Jack Grealish is the man for me,” he said on talkSPORT.
“This lad seems to be oozing, oozing class in the Premier League.
“It’s been so long he got there, and now he is there, it looks like it hasn’t phased him at all.”
✅ #AVFC’s @JackGrealish1
✅ Two Chelsea youngsters
❌ No #THFC players
Sam Allardyce picks the six English midfielders he’d take to Euro 2020. 🏴
What do you make of his choices? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Y7tkY4cXfN
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 29, 2019
Grealish has created 25 goal-scoring chances so far, with only three players creating more, and he definitely has the quality to play for England at the Euros.
Nevertheless, he has to keep improving and performing well consistently given the fierce competition available for the Three Lions berths, and that should keep spurring him on.