Ryan Sessegnon expected to make a big impact at Tottenham next season

Tottenham Hotspur winger Ryan Sessegnon has been on loan at German club Hoffenheim this season.

The 20-year-old is set to return to the London club at the end of this campaign and Football Insider claims that the club coaches are convinced that Sessegnon could make a big impact next season.





The winger signed for Tottenham back in 2019 when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, for a fee of £25 million. However, he failed to hold down a regular starting berth at the London club.

After Pochettino’s departure, Mourinho wanted him to gather more first-team experience elsewhere. He was sent out on loan to the Bundesliga at the start of this season so that he can play regularly and continue his development.

Sessegnon can play as a left-back as well as a winger and he could prove to be a useful member of the Tottenham squad next season.

It will be interesting to see who comes in as the long term replacement for Jose Mourinho this summer and whether he is willing to give the youngster a chance in the first team.

The youngster is rated highly across England and he has the potential to develop into a world-beater. Apparently, the club staff believe that they have a special talent on their books and it remains to be seen whether he can achieve his potential at Tottenham.

The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists to his name in 20 Bundesliga appearances so far this season and he will be hoping to finish the season strongly with the German outfit and force his way into Tottenham’s first team plans next season.

