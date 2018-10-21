Rodgers says McGregor was “absolutely tactically brilliant” against Hibs

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted with the performance of Callum McGregor against Hibernian, praising the midfielder for his tactical brilliance, reports The Sun. McGregor played a full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Neil Lennon’s men and was utilised in three different positions, according to Rodgers.
The Hoops boss said on McGregor after the match: “He’s absolutely tactically brilliant. He played three positions today. He keeps the speed of the game going for us.” The 25-year-old has played in every Scottish Premiership game for Celtic this season, scoring and creating two goals for his troubles.
McGregor made the rise from the youth side to the Celtic first-team in 2013 and has gone on to make 186 appearances in all competitions, contributing 66 goals. The Scotland international, who has represented his country on seven occasions, is a key player under Rodgers and has hardly missed a game since the manager’s arrival.
Celtic’s win over Hibernian saw them go second in the Premiership table with 19 points from nine games, three points adrift of leaders Hearts. The Hoops have won three consecutive league outings and have suffered just one defeat in seven.
Hibs were coming off the back of four wins – back-to-back victories away from home – before their trip to Parkhead, so Celtic’s victory didn’t come easy. McGregor played his part in the big win and Rodgers gave him the praise he deserved for doing so.
