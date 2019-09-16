Robert Snodgrass raves about Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn

West Ham will face Aston Villa in the Premier League clash at Villa Park on Monday night.
Ahead of the match, West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass has showered praise on AstonVilla player John McGinn, saying he is a top-level player.
Snodgrass, who played for Villa on loan from West Ham, remains a popular figure among the Villa supporters.
McGinn, who joined from Hibernian in the summer of 2018 for a measly fee, has not only established himself as a key player for the club, but also a heartthrob among the Villa supporters.
This summer, Manchester United showed interest in him, but McGinn looks set to stay at Villa for the foreseeable future after he signed a long term deal.
Snodgrass has claimed that McGinn has not yet reached his best form for Villa, and this should excite the Villa fans. McGinn has showed great quality and consistency for Villa since he joined, and has been playing at a top-level for a while.
However, according to Snodgrass, the Villa midfielder has the potential to reach the dizzy heights of success.
“The club has its new Scotsman now in John [McGinn]. I’ve seen it, how popular he is. He’s top level, to be fair to him,” he said, as quoted by Aston Villa official website.
“He’s also got big potential in the commentary world! He’s a great lad and deserves everything he’s got so far. He’s a brilliant footballer and I’m really glad Villa fans have got to see what he’s about on and off the park.
“He’s one that’s definitely driven the team forward, and we’re still yet to see the best of him.”
Villa have made a stuttering start to the season, having won just once in their opening four games. West Ham, on the other hand, will move into the third position if they win against Villa tonight.