Robby McCrorie suggests he is open to Rangers temporary exit

Glasgow Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has suggested that he is open to leaving the Ibrox club on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window.
The highly-rated young Gers goalkeeper has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he could leave the Ibrox club on loan this summer.
The 21-year-old has come through the youth ranks at the club, but he is yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team.
He spent the last two seasons away from the Ibrox club on loan. The Scotland Under-21 international had a loan spell at Greenock Morton during the 2018-19 season, and spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Berwick Rangers.
McCrorie has suggested that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Ibrox first-choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor, and would be open to leaving the club on loan in order to get regular games under his belt.
McCrorie told The Scottish Sun: “I want to achieve what Allan has and I am aiming for the top. I don’t know what will happen next season as yet.
“But I’d be happy to go back out on loan again if Rangers don’t need me — hopefully for a full season.
“That would mean I would have played 18 months of first-team football. It will help me, and the club, in the long run.”
He is a promising young goalkeeper but at this moment it seems difficult for him to become the first choice keeper for Steven Gerrard’s side. Another loan spell away from the club would be ideal for his development.