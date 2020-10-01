Report: Tottenham Hotspur have made an official bid to Chelsea to sign Antonio Rudiger on loan with option to buy

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Tottenham Hotspur have tabled an official bid to Chelsea for the services of Antonio Rudiger.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants to strengthen his defence and his side have been linked with Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar.

However, the Serie A giants are holding out for £45 million, and Spurs could now be forced to look elsewhere with just a few days left in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to allow Rudiger join Mourinho’s side on a season-long loan, provided he is willing to sign a one-year contract extension.

The Blues have loaned out Ross Barkley to Aston Villa, and Dean Smith’s side are expected to pay for all of his wages.

They are also willing to loan out Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but his £150,000-a-week wages is dissuading suitors, and from the look of things, Spurs will have to agree to cover all of Rudiger’s £100,000-a-week wages if they want him.

The 27-year-old is yet to kick a ball for the Blues this term and is clearly not in manager Frank Lampard’s plans.

Nevertheless, his experience and quality can’t be denied and they will come handy if a move to Tottenham goes through.