Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Everton want Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly

According to Sky Sports transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton both want Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.
Spurs are looking to strengthen their backline and further provide quality cover with Jan Vertonghen tipped to leave at the end of the season.
Boss Jose Mourinho is definitely not pleased with his side’s defensive shortcomings, and landing an experienced defender this summer will do him a lot of good.
Napoli were only willing to sell Koulibaly for £100 million last summer, and it remains to be seen if their asking price has changed.
Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti appears to be keen on reuniting with the Senegal international, but the lack of Champions League football at Goodison Park could prove to be a stumbling block.
“Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly could be one of their most important targets. There is a very good feeling between his agents and the Tottenham chairman. I think Koulibaly will leave Napoli this summer. Only last summer, Napoli signed Kostas Manolas who is a similar player to Koulibaly and then they got another defender in, Amir Rrahmani from Verona,” the Italian journalist told Sky Sports.
“Napoli have been thinking to the future without Koulibaly. A couple of years ago, they would not have been open to the idea of Koulibaly leaving. But the last year was not his best for Napoli, so I think this could be the right moment for him to leave.
“As well as Tottenham, Carlo Ancelotti wants him at Everton. His agents have very strong contacts within the Premier League clubs. So, I think the percentage that Koulibaly could arrive in the Premier League is very high.”
The 28-year-old is an excellent player on the ball as he is comfortable with it at his feet, while his tackling and willingness to block the ball should make him hit the ground running in the English top-flight.
Koulibaly is physically strong and solid in the air and has already proven himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world in Italy.