Report: Tottenham eye move for Ryan Fraser

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on AFC Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.
This summer is massive for Spurs and a massive rebuilding project is expected at the club.
The north London club didn’t sign a single player in their previous two transfer windows, but this time there are expected to remain busy in the market.
Mauricio Pochettino is looking to build a pool of quality homegrown players and has set his sights on the 25-year-old winger who impressed last season for the Cherries.
Fraser was in scintillating form in 2018-19, scoring eight goals and providing 15 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.
However, Spurs could face strong competition for the Scotland winger who is also wanted by north London rivals Arsenal. Fraser is valued at around £30 million, and for a player of his calibre, surely it represents a decent value for money for Tottenham.
He is at an age where he would be looking to test himself at a bigger club, and surely a move to either Spurs or Arsenal would tempt him.