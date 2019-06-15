Report: Tottenham and West Ham chase Suso

According to reports from Calcio Mercato, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Suso from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Suso has offers from the three Premier League clubs, and Milan could be tempted to sell the former Liverpool attacking midfielder.
The Spain international joined Milan in 2015 and has made over 135 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals.
Last season he made 35 Serie A appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists.
Spurs are long term admirers of Suso, and it seems they are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League.
In another report from Calcio Mercato, Suso and Milan are looking to part ways. The 25-year-old is demanding a €6 million per season wages, and Milan feel that amount is excessive.
Milan consider him as a player for sale. The Serie A giants would like any potential club to pay his €38 million (£34m) release clause but they are aware they may have to reduce the asking price.
West Ham are also interested in signing the Spaniard. The Hammers have been very active in the transfer window, and Suso would be a fantastic signing for them.