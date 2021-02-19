There is nothing in Newcastle United’s Daniel Sturridge links

Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer,

With Callum Wilson set to miss the next eight weeks to injury, there is no denying that the Magpies could do with another proven goalscorer right now.





While the former England international can be snapped up anytime given his status as a free agent, he will not be able to play for Newcastle this term and The Athletic’s Chris Waugh has poured cold water on the links.

“DeAndre Yedlin may have been sold, but his place in the 25-man Premier League squad was taken by Christian Atsu,” the journalist said.

“They could, in theory, sign Sturridge as a free agent, but it would appear pointless as he could not play.

“The Premier League does, on rare occasions, permit special dispensation to allow clubs to register new players beyond their 25-man squad but that requires exceptional circumstances — usually restricted to a goalkeeping injury crisis — and Newcastle’s current situation would not qualify for that.”

Sturridge has been without a club since last March after Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor terminated his contract following a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules, but he is raring to return to the Premier League and has also been linked with the likes of Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

At 31, the former Chelsea striker still believes that he has what it takes to impress in the top-flight, but he would have to wait till summer if he wants to join Newcastle or move to another club with a space in their squad.

With just two wins and two draws in their last 13 Premier League games, Steve Bruce’s men have found themselves on the periphery of relegation, with just a place and six points between them and 18th-placed Fulham.

They will need the striking trio of Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle to step up in the coming weeks, or things could be worse before Wilson returns.

