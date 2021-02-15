Newcastle offered the chance to sign Daniel Sturridge

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign the former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer.

The former England international has been a free agent since March and it seems that the striker is keen on returning to football.





With striker Callum Wilson sidelined for 8 weeks, the Magpies could certainly use some attacking reinforcements right now and Sturridge wouldn’t be a bad short term addition.

According to 90 min, the 31-year-old striker is working hard to get back to playing and he believes that he is good enough to play in the Premier League.

Apparently, the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United have made contact with the player and he has been offered to Newcastle as well.

SL View: Low-risk move for Newcastle?

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies take up the option to sign him on a free transfer for the remainder of the season.

It would be a low-risk move for the Premier League club and the former Champions League winner is likely to be keen as well.

Apparently, the striker is open to returning to the Premier League and he’s looking to prove his form and fitness.

Meanwhile, he is not the only option for the Magpies and they are keeping tabs on the former Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa as well.

The Nigerian is also a free agent right now and the likes of Southampton and West Ham United are keen on the 28-yr-old.