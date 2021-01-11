Report: Rangers plan to move for Scott Wright in January

Rangers are looking to bring Aberdeen forward Scott Wright to Ibrox in the January transfer window, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The Gers are enjoying a phenomenal season and are enjoying a healthy 22 point lead at the top in the Scottish Premier League table.





Steven Gerrard’s team have now made it 15 league wins in a row following their latest 2-1 victory against Aberdeen and are looking favourites to secure their first title since 2011.

Wright – who recently returned from a six-week layoff after suffering a double hernia – started the game for the Dons on Sunday.

Sky Sports claim that Rangers are looking to do a deal for Wright this window. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to agree terms on a new deal at Pittodrie.

Rangers could offer the 23-year-old a pre-contract, but the Gers are looking to sign him now.

SL View: Freeing up space

Wright is an exciting winger who can play across the front three.

Aberdeen want him to stay but he has decided that he wants to explore other options.

Rangers could offload the likes of George Edmundson and Jordan Jones, while Greg Stewart is free to find a new club.

Stewart is in the final six months of his contract and he is set to leave Ibrox after dropping down the pecking order.

Wright will be a good addition to the Rangers squad. He is a versatile winger who will add depth and quality to the side. The player is unlikely to sign a new deal at Aberdeen, and a move to Ibrox looks highly likely.