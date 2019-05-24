Report: Manchester United put off by Everton’s asking price for Idrissa Gueye

According to ECHO, Manchester United are reluctant to pay upwards of £35million for the services of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a rebuilding job to do with his squad this summer, and he wants to secure the signature of the Toffees’ star.
With Ander Herrera gone and Paul Pogba seemingly on his way, United need another midfielder, and Gueye perfectly fits the bill, especially given his quality and huge Premier League experience.
However, Everton value the Senegal international, who still has three years to run on his deal a lot, and won’t be selling cheap should they ever consider the option.
Paris Saint-Germain’s £21.5million and £26million January bids for the 29-year-old were knocked back, and manager Marco Silva still isn’t planning on letting one of his best players leave anytime soon, even though he claims his future is out of his hands.
Gueye is one of the best players in the middle of the park in the top-flight and Europe, and will surely be a great signing for the Red Devils.
The former Aston Villa star, who was disappointed at the failed PSG move won’t hesitate to leave Goodison Park this summer if a bigger side comes calling, and he might have to force an exit if Everton keep playing hardball.