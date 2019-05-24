Report: Manchester United have submitted an opening bid for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele worth more than £35million

According to Goal, Manchester United have submitted an opening bid worth more than £35million for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.
A consistent and quality striker is top of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘s summer transfer plans, and the Red Devils see the former Celtic hitman as an option.
Dembele helped the Scottish giants to six trophies in two seasons at Parkhead, scoring 51 goals in 94 appearances, and earning a £20million move to Lyon last summer.
The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals and assisted four others across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit this term, and has the makings of a world-beater due to his huge potential and talent.
The Red Devils need more firing power in the final third next season, and Dembele provides exactly that.
The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate spent three seasons with Fulham, scoring 15 goals in 56 league appearances for the Cottagers, and he already knows all about the rigours and demands of the English top-flight.
Dembele is a great finisher whose ability to hold-up play is also superb, and it won’t come as a suprise if he hits the ground running at Old Trafford should a move work out this summer.