Report: Liverpool and Arsenal keeping tabs on Brighton’s Yves Bissouma

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Arsenal and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

“Yves Bissouma is another player I know Arteta is a big fan of, and Arsenal are by no means the only big-six club keeping tabs on him,” Crook revealed on talkSPORT.





“Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp I’m told is also monitoring that situation as he looks for a replacement for the out-of-contract Gini Wijnaldum.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his squad following a poor start to the 2020-21 English Premier League campaign, and while a creative midfielder is top of his agenda ahead of the January transfer window, he is a fan of the Brighton star.

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is on Arsenal’s radar as they look to find a solution to their struggles in the final third, but it remains to be seen whether the former Tottenham Hotspur star is keen to cross the North London divide.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, and the German has Bissouma on his radar.

The Malian international has three years left on his current contract with the Seagulls, and they have plans to hand him an extension at the end of the campaign.

Brighton held on to Lewis Dunk and Ben White despite advances from Chelsea and Leeds United respectively during the last summer transfer window, and manager Graham Potter will be keen to hold on to such an important player like Bissouma.

The 24-year-old has featured in nine Premier League games for Brighton this term, scoring once.

The former Lille midfielder played in 50 league games in his first two seasons at the club, playing a huge role in helping them retain their top-flight status at the end of both campaigns.

Bissouma’s abilities have attracted both Liverpool and Arsenal, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise given how solid he is in the middle of the park.

He is a great tackler and one who never shies away from a challenge, and he wouldn’t have a problem fitting into the system and playing style at Anfield.

Whether the Premier League defending champions will be open to meet Brighton’s demands remains to be seen, though, and it will be interesting to see how things go next month and in the summer.