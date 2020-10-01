Report: Fulham in talks with Sampdoria to sign Celtic target Omar Colley

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are in talks with Sampdoria to sign centre-back Omar Colley.

Fulham are looking for a centre-back and have opened talks for many players. Negotiations on with Sampdoria to sign Omar Colley; Barcelona are not willing to accept the loan bid for Jean Clair Todibo. ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

The Craven Cottagers want to bolster their defence before Monday’s transfer deadline and have been linked with a couple of centre-backs, including Barcelona’s Jean Clair Todibo.





However, the Catalans only want to sell the Frenchman, and Fulham are now looking at the Sampdoria star.

They aren’t the only ones keen on Colley, with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic also looking to sign him.

The Serie A outfit want £10 million for the services of the 27-year-old, but are open to negotiations.

The Hoops could be without Kristoffer Ajer who has been linked with an exit, and they are planning to swoop on Colley if the Norwegian leaves.

The Gambian featured in 31 league games last term and brings a lot of quality to the table given his solid defensive abilities.

While moving to Fulham will give him the opportunity to play Premier League football, Celtic are offering European football and he could be tempted by that offer having last played in Europe in 2016-17 while at Genk.