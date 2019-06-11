Report: Everton will hand Marco Silva a mega budget to chase a top-four finish next season

According to The Sun, Everton will hand manager Marco Silva a mega-budget this summer to push for a top-four finish next season after ending the 2018-19 Premier League campaign in eighth place.
The Portuguese spent £80 million last summer to bring in Richarlison (£35 million), Lucas Digne (£18 million) and Yerry Mina (£27 million), and will most likely be given much more this time around.
Everton want to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes permanently after an impressive loan spell at Goodison Park last term, and as reported by Sky Sports, it will take between £25 million and £35 million to secure the services of the former Valencia midfielder who has two years remaining on his Camp Nou contract.
A centre-back is also on Silva’s radar after Kurt Zouma returned to Chelsea and Phil Jagielka was released, and The Sun claims Everton have moved ahead of Arsenal in the £30 million fight for Getafe’s Djene Dakonam.
Last term, the Toffees proved they are capable of pushing for the Champions League spots with wins over Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, and draws against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
With more consistency and an improved squad in 2019-20, they can dream big, and it will be interesting to see the quality of players they recruit this summer.