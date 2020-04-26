Report: Everton want AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners

According to The Sun, Everton director of football Marcel Brands has eyes on AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Eredivisie star is also wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan, but the guarantee of regular football could lure him to Goodison Park.
Alkmaar are willing to sell their 22-year-old captain for £12 million, and Everton won’t hesitate to meet their asking price.
Boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to make his own midfield signings, with the futures of Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson at the club in doubt.
Koopmeiners is a goalscoring central midfielder, and he scored eight times in 21 games across all competitions this term.
The Netherlands U21 international scored nine times last term and is highly rated given his huge potential.
Brands has monitored the development of the youngster for a while, and he is convinced that he has the needed quality to cut it in the English top-flight.
Everton have plans to become a top-six side going forward, and will look to strengthen the squad with quality additions this summer.
Koopmeiners could be one of the players arriving ahead of 2020-21, and moving to the Premier League and impressing will boost his chances of becoming a Netherlands international.