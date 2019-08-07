Report: Everton plotting late transfer move for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake

According to The Sun, Everton are plotting a late move for Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Manager Marco Silva wants to strengthen his defence following Phil Jagielka’s departure and Kurt Zouma’s return to Chelsea.
Everton director of football Marcel Brands has closely watched and monitored the career and development of the 24-year-old and a move could now be on the cards.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a long-term admirer of Ake and wants to sign him too after Vincent Kompany left.
While the Catalan reckons £40 million could be enough to land the Bournemouth centre-back, both City and the Toffees could be dealt a huge blow.
The Cherries could demand a whopping £75 million for the signature of the former Chelsea man in order to dissuade Everton, and it will be interesting to see if they can get a deal over the line before tomorrow’s deadline.
Ake would most probably prefer to move to the Etihad Stadium, but he isn’t guaranteed regular playing minutes and could prefer a Goodison Park switch instead.
Silva’s side need to boost their ranks to have a chance of finishing in top-seven this term, and adding a quality centre-back like the Netherlands international will be a massive move.