Report: Everton planning £35million summer transfer for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, may have to sell Idrissa Gueye to fund move

According to The Sun, Everton are keen on a summer move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, and are planning to table a £35million bid for the England international.
The 27-year-old has been in great goalscoring form of late after finally overcoming his frequent injury woes, and manager Marco Silva is convinced he can help fire his side to the top-six.
Having spent more than £350million on new recruitment since billionaire Farhad Moshiri became owner three years ago, and with another £100million budgeted for Wilson and permanent moves for Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma this summer, Everton will need to cut down their squad size to fund a move, and are said to be open to a £45million bid for the signature of Idrissa Gueye.
French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain were keen on a move for the Senegalese in January, and while the midfielder was also interested in swapping Goodison Park for Parc des Princes, the Toffees blocked the move.
Silva could now be forced to finally let him go in order to fund a transfer for Wilson, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the end.
The Cherries star bagged 14 goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances in 2018-19, earning a place in manager Gareth Southgate’s England squad for next month’s Nation League finals as a result.
Wilson has a goal in two caps for the Three Lions and will be looking to add to his tally during June’s tournament.
He surely has all it takes to make Everton better in the final third, but the Blues will have a hard time convincing Bournemouth to part with their best player.