Report: Everton in active discussions with the representatives of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot

According to TF1 (via GFFN), Everton are talking with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot over a summer move.
The France international is leaving the Parc des Princes this summer after falling out with the club, and despite the earlier Barcelona links, a move to the English top-flight could be on the cards for the midfielder.
Manchester United are also keen, but the Toffees project has surely caught his attention, and a move can’t be ruled out if both sides can strike a deal at the negotiations table.
Everton are looking to break into the top six, and have continued to back manager Marco Silva.
With the Merseyside outfit having problems securing the services of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent basis after his impressive loan stint last term, they may turn attention to Rabiot, and securing his signature will be massive.
The 24-year-old is one of the best in his position in Europe, and adding him to their ranks at Goodison Park will no doubt boost Everton’s top-six chances next term and going forward.