Report: Everton formally open negotiations with Lyon for Bertrand Traore

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Everton have formally opened negotiations with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon for the transfer of forward Bertrand Traore.
Breaking | Everton have formally opened negotiations with Lyon for the transfer of winger Bertrand Traoré. More follows. (L'Éq)
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 31, 2019
The Toffees are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with manager Marco Silva aiming to secure European football next season, and the 23-year-old has been on their radar.
Traore struggled to break into the Chelsea first-team during four years at the London club, playing just 10 Premier League games in the 2015-16 campaign having spent two seasons on loan at Eredivisie side Vitesse.
The 23-year-old spent the following season on loan at Ajax before finally leaving Chelsea for good in the summer of 2017.
Traore has since scored 20 league goals in 64 games for Lyon, and a return to the English top-flight could be on the cards this summer.
Everton already boast of Brazilian forward Richarlison on one of the wings, and adding the Burkina Faso international to the other will make them more dangerous in the attacking third.
Director of Football Marcel Brands will be keen to get a deal for Traore over the line, and Blues’ fans will surely be excited if a deal works out.