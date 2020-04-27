Report: Everton close to landing Jean Clair Todibo from Barcelona for £17 million

According to Sport, Everton are close to landing Jean Clair Todibo from Barcelona for £17 million after contacting the Spanish giants about a move a few weeks ago.
The Frenchman is currently on loan with Bundesliga side Schalke 04 after joining them in January, and while they have an option to buy him for £22 million, the financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic has put clubs in will prevent them from doing so.
They want another loan deal, but Barcelona want to sell the 20-year-old as they are in need of cash this summer.
Everton are willing to meet their asking price, with another £5 million to be paid in performance-related add-ons, but the La Liga giants want a buyback option included in the deal.
It remains to be seen if the Toffees will agree to the clause, but both sides will most likely strike a deal given the excellent working relationship between them.
While Todibo is open to moving to the Premier League, he would prefer to remain at Barcelona and fight for his playing chances.
Everton aren’t the only team keen on the France youth international, and the Camp Nou outfit are open to other offers and will most likely sell to the highest bidder.