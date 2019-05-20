Report: Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers keen on Benfica right-back Andre Almeida

According to The Sun, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in a summer move for £10million-rated Benfica right-back Andre Almeida.
Alongside the Premier League duo, Leicester City, Southampton and Brighton are also keen on the Portuguese who helped his side to this season’s Primeira Liga title with 11 assists and two goals in 33 appearances, but his preference is said to be a side in the top-half of the table, leaving the Saints and Seagulls with a slim chance of landing him.
Everton need a quality cover and competition for 30-year-old Seamus Coleman, and Almeida looks like a perfect fit.
Manager Marco Silva will strengthen his squad this summer in order to challenge for the Europa League places next season, and securing the services of a defender capable of adding goals and assists to the team makes sense.
Wolves also need squad depth for next term after qualifying for the Europa League, and Almeida could be tempted to link up with the Portuguese contingent at the club.
The 28-year-old, who is keen to test himself in the English top-flight boasts of four Primeira Ligas, two Portuguese Cups, four League Cups and two Super Cups with Benfica, and will most likely prefer to join a side that can challenge for silverware.
It’s a profile Everton and Wolves both fit given their ambitions, and it will be interesting to see who wins the battle for his signature.