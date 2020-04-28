Report: Everton and Newcastle United both keen on Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek

According to le10sport, Everton and Newcastle United have both entered the race for the signature of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti requesting for the Dutchman.
Real Madrid have been strongly linked with the 23-year-old, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested, and with his chances of finally leaving the Eredivisie this summer high, it will be interesting to see if any of the aforementioned clubs can land his signature.
Newcastle are expected to have a big name manager next season after their £300 million takeover goes through, and St. James’ Park could start attracting the big players.
Van de Beek will definitely want to continue playing European football, and the Magpies might not be able to offer that until after a couple of seasons.
It remains to be seen if they will be able to lure the Ajax star this summer, but Everton might have a chance if they qualify for the Europa League.
The Goodison Park outfit are currently six points off the top-seven, and it will be interesting to see if they can break into the European places after action resumes.
The opportunity to work with Ancelotti might also interest van de Beek, and nothing should be ruled out.
With 10 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions this season, he has what it takes to improve the fortunes of Everton and Newcastle in the final third, and landing him will be a huge coup for whoever does.