Report: Everton and Newcastle United are interested in OGC Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin

According to Nice-Matin (via GFFN), Newcastle United and Everton have registered interest in a summer move for Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
The French forward is also wanted by Crystal Palace, and it seems a move away from the Ligue 1 outfit is on the cards after he told reporters that he was in talks with clubs abroad.
Saint-Maximin was on the radar of Liverpool last summer as manager Jurgen Klopp saw him as a great cover for his front trio, but Nice’s asking price put them off and they went for Xhedran Shaqiri instead.
AC Milan are also interested in the services of the 22-year-old, and Newcastle and Everton will also likely battle Arsenal, who have also expressed an interest in the winger, for his signature.
Saint-Maximin ended the campaign with six goals and three assists in 34 appearances, and his versatility makes him a huge steal for any side that wins the race for his services.
The Frenchman can play across the frontline, and he sure will help improve the fortunes of managers Marco Silva’s and Rafa Benitez’s sides on the pitch.
The Toffees are looking to break into the top-seven in order to play in Europe, while the Magpies want to establish themselves as a team in the top half after having to fight for survival in the last two seasons since returning to the big time.
Saint-Maximin will be a great addition to any side given his quality and massive potential, and it will be interesting to see which of Everton, Newcastle, Palace and Arsenal will snap him up this summer.