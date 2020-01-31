Report: Celtic keen on transfer deadline day move for Bournemouth forward Jordon Ibe

According to The Athletic’s Dominic Fifiel, Celtic are interested in snapping up Bournemouth forward Jordon Ibe till the end of the season.
The former Liverpool winger has just six months left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, and Crystal Palace are also keen on a move.
Bournemouth won’t be handing Ibe a new contract as he is no longer in manager Eddie Howe’s plans, and he is available for a relatively small fee today.
Celtic want to boost their attacking ranks after Scott Sinclair left for Preston North End, but would only be offering Ibe a six-month deal at first before deciding what to do next at the end of the season.
The 24-year-old has played just 48 minutes of Premier League football this term and will be keen to leave for where he can be guaranteed regular playing minutes.
Ibe is from South London and a move to Palace would appeal to him, but he doesn’t look capable of forcing his way into Roy Hodgson’s plans.
However, the Englishman will have a chance to get his career back on track at Celtic, and it will be interesting to see what happens ahead of today’s 11pm deadline.
Neil Lennon’s side are looking to win a ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership league title, and with 117 EPL games under his belt, Ibe could bring something new and quality depth to the table.