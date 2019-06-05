Report: Celtic keen on Everton centre-back Phil Jagielka following his Goodison Park exit

According to The Scottish Sun, Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are interested in the services of English centre-back Phil Jagielka following his Everton exit.
The contract of the 36-year-old at Goodison Park ran out at the end of the 2018-19 season, and the Hoops want to bring him to Paradise Park this summer after failing with a January move.
Manager Marco Silva wasn’t keen to let go of Jagielka at the time, but Celtic now have the chance to land their man as manager Neil Lennon looks to lead them to another domestic treble in 2019-20.
The former England international has been with Everton since 2007, emerging as their Player of the Season in 2008-09 and in 2014-15.
The veteran centre-back can no doubt help boost Celtic’s defensive ranks and squad depth, and his experience will also come handy.
Premier League newcomers Sheffield United also want to bring Jagielka back to the club, but the chance to finally play in the Champions League could convince him to join the Bhoys instead.