Report: Brentford striker and Aston Villa target Neal Maupay will join Brighton

Aston Villa have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Brentford striker Neal Maupay, as L’Equipe claims he has agreed to join Brighton and Hove Albion.
Brentford striker Neal Maupay will join Brighton, "barring an unlikely u-turn," according to L'Équipe.
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 4, 2019
The French outlet reports (via GFFN) that the 22-year-old is certain to join the Seagulls barring an unlikely u-turn, and Villa have to look elsewhere from the look of things.
Despite spending more than £140 million on 12 new signings already, Sky Sports say Dean Smith is still keen on two more additions before Thursday deadline, with Maupay still in his plans.
However, the Championship outfit are demanding £20 million for his signature, a price the Midlands outfit aren’t keen to pay.
Sheffield United and West Ham United have also been linked with the former Saint Etienne man, and Brighton have secured a huge signing for themselves if they have indeed landed them.
Maupay netted 28 goals across all competitions last season for the Bees, assisting teammates eight times, and has the potential to take the English top-flight by storm.
Smith has already brought in a striker, but he reckons the Frenchman has the wow factor.
Missing out on him is a huge blow no doubt, and Villa have just four days left to make their two remaining signings.