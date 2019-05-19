Report: Bournemouth will accept offer for Everton and Arsenal target Ryan Fraser

According to reports from The Sun (printed edition, Sunday, May 19th, page 63), AFC Bournemouth could be willing to accept offers from other Premier League rival clubs for Ryan Fraser during the summer transfer window.
The report claims that the 25-year-old winger is refusing to commit to a new deal at the club. It leaves the Cherries with no option other than accepting an offer from Everton or Arsenal, if they make any formal approach.
Fraser has enjoyed a fantastic season for the Cherries, managing 15 assists and eight goals in 42 outings in the Premier League. He is on £27,000-a-week wages at the club, as a result, both Everton and Arsenal could tempt him with a better wage package.
He would be a fantastic addition to Marco Silva’s side as Everton could be looking to add depth and quality in the wide areas. Likewise, he would be a fine signing for the Gunners as well.
Fraser has proven his quality time and time again, and given Bournemouth are willing to offload him, both the clubs should move quickly and get a deal done for him at the earliest.