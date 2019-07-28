Report: Aston Villa target Kalvin Phillips willing to force Leeds United’s exit

According to The Sun, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is willing to put the freeze on the club in a bid to make sure he gets a move to Premier League side Aston Villa this summer.
The 23-year-old is a wanted man at Villa Park, and manager Dean Smith’s side have already tabled a £15 million bid – one which the Elland Road outfit have since knocked back.
Leeds don’t want to sell Phillips as he is key to manager Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion plans next season, and have slapped a £30 million asking price on his head in order to dissuade Villa who aren’t ready to go beyond their last bid.
The Whites have offered an extended contract to the midfielder, but he has continued to stall and isn’t ready to put pen to paper.
Phillips is said to be willing to sit it out at Elland Road as he enters the final year of his contract, and that could leave Leeds with no choice than to allow him leave for Villa, as they will lose him for nothing next summer should he decide against a deal renewal.
Failure to secure promotion last term has cost the club dearly as their academy product craves top-flight football and seems to have run out of patience after their several failed attempts to make a Premier League return.
Aston Villa have spent £100 million on ten new players already this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Phillips will be joining that list.